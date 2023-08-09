All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Peoria-area high school football for 2023

The 2023 high school football season has arrived in Illinois. Games kick off starting Friday, Aug. 27 across the Peoria area.

The Journal Star's preseason coverage of the high school season includes complete schedules, lists of the top players at multiple positions, new coaches and so much more.

Here's a compilation of our coverage for 2023:

Who's playing in Peoria?

We have every game for you, plus a few highlights we spotlighted for you. Week 1 is Aug. 27, with playoff pairings set on Oct. 21 — and the first postseason games on the weekend of Oct. 27. When it comes to filling your Friday night calendar, we have you covered.

Practice makes perfect

The first day of high school football practice in Illinois was Monday, Aug. 7. Dave Eminian took a spin around central Illinois to talk to players and coaches at Washington, Metamora, Peoria High, Manual and Elmwood. Here are questions ahead of the 2023 season and our coverage of the first day.

The best of the best

Journal Star reporter Adam Duvall selected the top players in the Peoria area in five positional categories: Linemen, defenders, receivers, running backs and quarterbacks. Here are links to each of the lists, for subscribers only.

New coaches and offseason news

There are at least six new coaches taking over across the Peoria area, including one in the Mid-Illini Conference. Plus, a look at other news and notes from the football offseason.

COMING SOON: Which teams are the best?

Next week, we will take a look at the Peoria teams in the Big 12 Conference, along with all eight teams the Mid-Illini. We're also ranking each team and picking the programs with the best shot at a state title.

Team-by-team look: What to know about the Mid-Illini Conference

Pigskin in Peoria: What to know about the city's 4 teams in the Big 12 Conference

Power rankings: We rank every team in the Peoria area

Pedigree:These Peoria-area football teams have the best shot at raising a state championship trophy

