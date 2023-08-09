All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Peoria-area high school football for 2023
The 2023 high school football season has arrived in Illinois. Games kick off starting Friday, Aug. 27 across the Peoria area.
The Journal Star's preseason coverage of the high school season includes complete schedules, lists of the top players at multiple positions, new coaches and so much more.
Here's a compilation of our coverage for 2023:
Who's playing in Peoria?
We have every game for you, plus a few highlights we spotlighted for you. Week 1 is Aug. 27, with playoff pairings set on Oct. 21 — and the first postseason games on the weekend of Oct. 27. When it comes to filling your Friday night calendar, we have you covered.
All the games: Here are the Peoria area's high school football schedules for the fall 2023 season
Opening night: 5 Peoria-area Week 1 high school football games that caught our attention
Best of the games: The 9 games we circled on the Peoria high school football schedule
Practice makes perfect
The first day of high school football practice in Illinois was Monday, Aug. 7. Dave Eminian took a spin around central Illinois to talk to players and coaches at Washington, Metamora, Peoria High, Manual and Elmwood. Here are questions ahead of the 2023 season and our coverage of the first day.
23 questions for 2023: Answering burning questions for the 2023 high school football season
Yoga, a farewell and a title hunt: Football practice begins with stories to tell
The best of the best
Journal Star reporter Adam Duvall selected the top players in the Peoria area in five positional categories: Linemen, defenders, receivers, running backs and quarterbacks. Here are links to each of the lists, for subscribers only.
From March 2023: Our way-too-early list of football players to watch
Line it up: Here are the linemen who'll man the trenches
Doing it with defense: Here are the defensive players to know
They're a catch: Here are the wide receivers to know
Can't stop the run: Here are the top running backs to know
Behind center: Here are the top quarterbacks to know
New coaches and offseason news
There are at least six new coaches taking over across the Peoria area, including one in the Mid-Illini Conference. Plus, a look at other news and notes from the football offseason.
Coming soon: Here are the new head coaches in Peoria-area high school football
Summer 7-on-7s: Washington hosted a summer football event, and we were there
Peoria's new team: Peoria Quest joins the growing 8-player game
Practices: 4 takeaways from Morton and Peoria High's joint practice
Coach-in-waiting: Washington's coach has one more season. The school already found his successor
Public vs. private: Why the IHSA launched a dialogue on this decades-long debate
COMING SOON: Which teams are the best?
Next week, we will take a look at the Peoria teams in the Big 12 Conference, along with all eight teams the Mid-Illini. We're also ranking each team and picking the programs with the best shot at a state title.
Team-by-team look: What to know about the Mid-Illini Conference
Pigskin in Peoria: What to know about the city's 4 teams in the Big 12 Conference
Power rankings: We rank every team in the Peoria area
Pedigree:These Peoria-area football teams have the best shot at raising a state championship trophy
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2023 Peoria high school football preview coverage: Every story