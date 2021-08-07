Stories needed for Generations

Aug. 7—WILLMAR — Generations, formerly Prime Time, will next be published in October as a special section within the West Central Tribune.

People aged 55 and older are invited to write stories and submit pictures or other artwork for publication in these sections. Especially sought after at this time are your stories with regards to history, personal anecdotes and also your experiences with COVID-19 over the past year and a half.

We recognize that senior citizens have much knowledge and experience. What better way to share that with the community than by writing an article for publication?

We invite all interested senior citizens to contribute articles. They may deal with serious issues, or tell human interest stories.

Photos or other graphics may be included with the submission of your article to help illustrate the piece.

If you need a photo returned, please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

Try to keep articles to within 500 words. Articles may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with Generations in the subject line, or sent to: Generations, West Central Tribune, PO Box 839, Willmar, MN 56201.

For additional information, email news@wctrib.com.