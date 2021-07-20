Our Stories: The journey of Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch

On the newest episode of "Our Stories," Jedd Fisch shows what it means to be a part of the Wildcat family. In 2020, Fisch was introduced as the head football coach at the University of Arizona. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.