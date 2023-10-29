Stopping K-State QB Avery Johnson among keys for Texas this week

Avery Johnson is a problem. The Kansas State backup quarterback poses a unique challenge to the Texas defense this week.

We believe Will Howard will start at quarterback for the Wildcats this week, but Johnson could play a huge role. Some teams have change-of-pace running backs. Kansas State has a change-of-pace quarterback.

Johnson’s substantial playing time paid off in the biggest way against Texas Tech. In the game, the former four-star recruit ran for 90 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries.

The Wichita (KS) product has been an efficient passer on the season. For the year, Johnson has gone 21-for-29 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Texas has had its fair share of struggles with running quarterbacks. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran for 113 yards on 14 carries against the Longhorns. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Kansas quarterback Jason Bean broke loose for sizable chunks on the run earlier in the season.

Saturday will indicate if Texas has bettered itself in defending dual-threat quarterbacks. Texas will look to shut down quarterback runs against Kansas State in Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff this week.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire