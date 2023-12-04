Stopping Dawson Garcia, Ohio State's health and 5 other notes from Holtmann's radio show

Ohio State won the game, but Minnesota made a little bit of history Sunday night at Value City Arena. In an 84-74 win for the Buckeyes in the Big Ten opener for both teams, Golden Gophers big man Dawson Garcia scored a career-high 36 points, 28 of which came during the second half.

One day later on his first weekly radio show of the year, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann said it was a combination of the Buckeyes trying to take away a few other things, Garcia simply getting going and his team’s overall defense needing to do more to take him away.

“He played well here last year,” Holtmann said, referring to Garcia’s 28-point outing in a win at Ohio State last season. “He’s a mismatch problem for us. We have to be more detailed and better in some areas and as coaches we probably needed to adjust. We didn’t want to give up 3s, so we were OK with some challenged twos.”

Garcia finished 12 for 25 from the floor but 12 for 22 from two-point range. He also drew 11 fouls and went 12 for 14 from the free-throw line while setting a Value City Arena scoring record for an opponent.

Minnesota went 4 for 14 (28.6%) from 3-point range.

Ohio State’s defense has been a primary point of emphasis this season, but Holtmann said this game showed that there’s still room for growth.

“(Sunday) night we needed to be better in some areas,” Holtmann said. “A guy can’t come in here and score at that level. We wanted to prevent some things. I didn’t think our traps were as clean as they needed to be. We need to get better at that. Our entire system, we need to get better at our ball-screen D, our off-ball actions and we have to take away their best player better.”

Here are six other takeaways from Holtmann’s first radio show of the season.

Chris Holtmann says Buckeyes mostly healthy

Aside from the normal bumps, bruises and seasonal illnesses, Holtmann said the Buckeyes have a mostly clean injury report.

“I think everybody’s doing OK right now,” he said. “Some minor things. Roddy (Gayle)’s got an issue with his wrist that can bother him every now and then. All in all, our health is pretty good right now. Taison (Chatman) was sick one of these previous two days so he wasn’t able to practice. Outside of that, we’re pretty healthy.”

Dec 3, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) attempts to make it past Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (2) during their game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at Value City Arena.

While in Florida during the Emerald Coast Classic, Gayle left Raider Arena with an ice pack on his right wrist after scoring 23 points in a win against Alabama.

Zed Key, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last year, continues to suffer no ill effects from his recovery.

“He’s 100%,” Holtmann said. “He looks great. He’s in good fitness. Zed looks tremendous and he’s had a really good start. Last couple games maybe haven’t been his best, but he’s fully healthy. He’s a guy that’s gonna have a really productive season. He just has to keep working.”

Purdue, Indiana could be games to use Zed Key, Felix Okpara together

For a few moments against Minnesota on Sunday, Holtmann utilized a lineup with both Key and Okpara on the court together. It’s something the Buckeyes have looked at through the preseason and opening weeks, and while Holtmann said it could be something they trot out later this season it’s not been much of a good look so far.

Dec 3, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) dunks against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) during their game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at Value City Arena.

“I think against some teams it’s effective,” Holtmann said. “We’ve got to give it a better look and they’ve got to play better. The analytics on it are not great. Last night, Minnesota’s size in the front line was something we thought we could use it. Indiana also plays two bigs.”

Big Ten ‘probably’ going to 22 conference games

When USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the Big Ten, the league will have to decide how many conference games it plays on a yearly basis. Right now, Big Ten teams play 20 league games, but that number figures to grow next year, Holtmann said.

“It’s probably going to go to 22 games,” he said. “I think that’s where it’s headed. It’ll probably go to 22 games. It won’t feel like a conference game when you’re playing at (the new schools) for a few years. There’s an excitement element to it. There’s obviously going to be some travel concerns for our players.”

Holtmann also said it’s likely that teams will head west and play two games before returning home. And asked what the ideal number of league games is for him, Holtmann dead-panned, “Six. And all of them here at the ‘Schott.”

Mid-week game will test Ohio State’s maturity

After beating Minnesota, the Buckeyes will resume Big Ten play on Saturday at Penn State. In between, they will host Miami (Ohio), which is ranked No. 248 at KenPom.com.

Holtmann said the biggest thing that game will show is his team’s mindset.

“They’re going to be tough, well-prepared, well-coached, ready to come in,” he said. “They’re coming off a win at Marshall. Any time you’re going into a game that’s between two Big Ten games, the maturity of your group is going to say a lot. It’s going to be tested in a lot of ways.”

Taison Chatman still trying to make up for lost time

The illness that kept him out of practice leading into the Minnesota game isn’t the first setback Chatman has dealt with during his short Ohio State tenure. A knee injury suffered in high school eventually required preseason surgery, shutting him down for a month and a half and putting him on the outside of the rotation looking in upon his return.

Earning more consistent playing time will be a process.

“For him right now, he’s gotta continue to string some good and healthy practice days and weeks together,” Holtmann said. “That’s really gonna help him. He’s a really talented young man with a bright future, but being out as much as he’s been out, it’s hampered his growth. That’s just the reality. He’s not where he would typically be. It’s not his fault he got injured.

“He’s now jumping into a situation where he’s got to really maximize his practice time. The details, you can’t just throw a kid out there who’s not prepared for that. He’s a really savvy kid who’s got a tremendous feel for the game. I’m anxious to see how he grows and hopefully stays healthy.”

Buckeyes staying patient with Evan Mahaffey

A second-year wing who transferred in from Penn State during the offseason, Evan Mahaffey has started all eight games and been an important defensive contributor as he has struggled with his scoring. Although Mahaffey had a career-high six rebounds against Minnesota and a career-high five assists in the prior game against Central Michigan, Mahaffey has missed all 11 shots he’s taken during those two games and is now shooting 7 for 31 (22.6%) for the season.

“We’ve got to continue to work with him on improving his skill package as a player,” Holtmann said. “For him as a young player, that’s what it comes down to. He’s a phenomenal kid, so my belief in what he can grow into is really strong. He’s got to be able to make open 3s and then be able to drive it and finish in spots. That’s going to be continual growth. His energy on the glass was important for us. I think he can be better defensively but he did some good things (against Minnesota).

