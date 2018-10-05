Stop what you're doing right now; Khalil Mack now has a 99 rating in Madden 2019

WE INTERRUPT YOUR CASUAL PERUSING OF NBC SPORTS CHICAGO TO BRING YOU BREAKING NEWS.

Khalil Mack is now a 99 in Maddon:

Khalil Mack joins the 99 club in the latest Madden NFL 19 roster update. Here's the current Madden 99 club. pic.twitter.com/sNhLi5VFac — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) October 4, 2018

It seems that he was a 98, and then something in the Tampa Bay thrasing earned him one point, which would mean he is now a 99. Don't ever let anyone tell you advanced analytics are difficult.

This does make sense, seeing as Mack was also just named NFC Defensive Player of the Month. He's forced four fumbles, has five sacks, and is generally always the best person on the football field by a sizeable margain. His digital value is now appropriate aligned with his actual value, and that's an equilibrium I think we're all striving towards.

Congrats to Khalil.