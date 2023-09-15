‘Stop wasting money on housing illegal immigrants and use it on our pensioners’

The Government is considering changing its approach to the triple lock - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

Twelve million pensioners could receive a smaller increase in their state pension than expected next year, as the Government attempts to cut spending.

The Treasury would do so by stripping out bonuses from yearly wage growth in the last year when calculating average earnings.

Telegraph readers also shared their thoughts on the debate on whether to ban all American XL Bully breeds in Britain, and “inconsistent refereeing” being observed at the Rugby World Cup.

Pensions triple lock

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Government is considering changing its approach to the triple lock – the Conservative Party pledge that ensures the state pension rises by the highest of three metrics: average earnings, inflation or 2.5 per cent.

Whilst Ben Marlow, the Telegraph’s chief City commentator, labelled the pledge as “unfair and increasingly unsustainable”, readers argued that reversing it would turn into electoral suicide for the Tories.

American XL Bully ban

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has called for “urgent advice” regarding the banning of all American XL Bully breeds in Britain following the arrest of a 60-year-old dog owner, whose pet attacked an 11-year-old girl on Saturday.

An exclusive Telegraph poll shows that over 1,400 readers would ban the American Bully XL breed, arguing that they are bred for fighting and are not family pets.

Rugby World Cup refereeing

Following Tom Curry’s red card just two minutes into England’s World Cup opener against Argentina, Oliver Brown wrote about the “inconsistent refereeing” at the Rugby World Cup.

Below the line, readers have shared their frustration at the refereeing decisions across the first weekend of the tournament, claiming that England is being sanctioned harder than other teams.

Tom Curry will miss two Rugby World Cup matches after receiving a red card during the opener against Argentina - Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby

