I would guess Jonathan Smith will be second-guessed for years to come.

The Oregon State Coach took the ultimate gamble Saturday night in Pullman, Wash., against Washington State. With his team at the WSU 43 and 1:16 left, Smith chose not to punt with his team looking at a fourth-and-four situation. The Cougars were out of timeouts and would have a short field to navigate to erase a five-point Beaver lead, if OSU failed to convert.

And OSU failed to convert. And Washington State navigated just fine, winning the game with two seconds to spare.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But you will hear no second-guessing from me. Smith has made such gambles pay off several times in what has been very close to a Cinderella season for the Beavers. And really, it was simple to see what his thought process was at the time by the way the game turned out.

Smith, I would think, wanted to decide the game with his offense, not his defense. And you could see why. The OSU offense has been stellar most of the season and the defense has been unreliable.

Yes, by not punting, Smith probably gave WSU up to 40 yards in field position. But my thought at the time was that it wouldn't matter how far the Cougars had to go in 1:10, even without timeouts, they were going to score.

If Oregon State can get four yards on fourth down, it wins the game right then and there.

Unconventional? Not in today's football, with teams routinely rolling up 50 points and 400 passing yards.

Smith has done an incredibly fast makeover of the Oregon State program and he's done it mostly with his offensive unit. And he has shown great confidence in that group. In case you haven't noticed, it's a lot harder to recruit great defensive players these days than find offensive stars. The Pac-12 proves that every weekend.

Story continues

All I can say to the Beavers is congratulations on making it a great game.

And don't stop believing.

Stop the second-guessing, Beavers' Jonathan Smith made the right call originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest