'Stop playing:' Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown takes jab at Bills
Antonio Brown is now a member of the Raiders -- which means he is not going to play for the Bills despite some strange rumors he would be Buffalo-bound.
So, naturally, Brown made sure to put a reaction on Instagram to double-down on this:
Stop playing #FakeNews #Historical
A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Mar 23, 2019 at 8:24pm PDT
"Stop playing."
This is in addition to him saying it was "Fake news" at the beginning of the month:
.@AB84 isn't having it pic.twitter.com/A8Lnl3aNj4
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2019
And anything sports-related and bring Drake into the mix is very much appreciated.
It appears Brown is more than happy with his decision to sport silver and black.