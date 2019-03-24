'Stop playing:' Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown takes jab at Bills originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Antonio Brown is now a member of the Raiders -- which means he is not going to play for the Bills despite some strange rumors he would be Buffalo-bound.

So, naturally, Brown made sure to put a reaction on Instagram to double-down on this:

"Stop playing."

This is in addition to him saying it was "Fake news" at the beginning of the month:

And anything sports-related and bring Drake into the mix is very much appreciated.

It appears Brown is more than happy with his decision to sport silver and black.