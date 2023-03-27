Stop making the Browns’ NFL Draft hats ugly

The NFL has released their draft caps again this year, a tradition that usually leaves those who follow the Cleveland Browns vomiting at the design. And, well, the 2023 NFL Draft will be no different as the draft caps that those drafted by the Browns will wear are just as hideous as years past. It’s a good thing nobody has to wear it on the first night of the draft.

While the color scheme of the Browns is less than glorious, suiting up in brown and orange, it feels improbable to get a hat wrong this many years in a row. As we get so used to saying in Cleveland, maybe next year.

Cleveland Browns New Era 2023 NFL Draft On Stage 59FIFTY Fitted Hat - Stone/Brown

Cleveland Browns New Era 2023 NFL Draft 59FIFTY Fitted Hat - Brown

More NFL Draft!

