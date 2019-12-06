Stop if you've heard this before: Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses a field goal

The Dallas Cowboys, statistically, are very good on offense. They’re pretty good on defense.

And they’re atrocious on special teams.

There are many things wrong with the special teams but the center of the storm is kicker Brett Maher.

Maher missed both of his field-goal attempts against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving and the Cowboys reacted by bringing in some free-agent kickers for a workout. They didn’t sign any, but Maher was on notice.

Presumably, they’ll be taking another look at those kickers in the next week.

Maher missed again on his first attempt Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Maher lined up for a 42-yard field goal and all Cowboys fans knew what was coming. It looked good off his foot, then did a sharp right turn and went wide.

Maher has had a weird year. He has hit some long kicks including a 63-yarder. He also missed nine field goals before Thursday night, and his first kick against the Bears was his 10th miss.

Brett Maher has now missed 10 field goals in 2019 ... more than any kicker in a single season in the last 4 years.#ThursdayNightFootball | #DALvsCHI — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 6, 2019

That usually gets a kicker fired. If he was on the edge after last week, Thursday’s miss won’t help.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has had a rough season. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

