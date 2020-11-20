How to stop Derrick Henry and other questions for Titans Wire in Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) take on the Tennessee Titans (6-3) in Week 11. Both teams are coming off tough losses, have a whole host of major injuries, and have plenty of questions swirling around. Yet, both are still very much in the hunt for a playoff berth this season, making this Week 11 tilt one of the more important on the schedule for both squads.

Ravens fans will undoubtedly remember the Titans from the playoffs last season. Booting Baltimore from what seemed to be their destiny by bullying them in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, the Ravens enter this game with a little extra motivation to win. But in order to do that, Baltimore is going to have to figure out how to stop the one-man wrecking ball in running back Derrick Henry.

I sat down with Titans Wire managing editor, Mike Moraitis, to get the inside scoop on where Tennessee is at right now and how Baltimore can limit Henry in this matchup. Take a look below to see my questions and Mike’s answers.

By the stats, Ryan Tannehill seems to be playing good football this season but the Titans' passing offense as a whole is near the bottom of the league in attempts and yards. Where's the difference occurring?

Tannehill has not be playing well the past four weeks, and certainly nowhere near the MVP-level he was at during the first five games. His accuracy and decision-making have been off, and drops have been an issue for his pass-catchers, all factors that have led to the Titans having issues sustaining and finishing drives. Tennessee is also routinely getting beat in time of possession, so that has helped limit his opportunities.

Dean Pees retired (yet again) this offseason. What are the differences you've noticed from Pees to Vrabel handling the duties?

Pees was a master at dialing up blitzes using defensive backs to create pressure, which helped cover for a lackluster Titans pass rush overall. In 2020, we aren't seeing that approach anywhere near as much, and rushing three or four simply hasn't been enough to generate pressure with Tennessee's edge rushers badly underperforming. Of course, the Titans have seen many injuries in their secondary, so it's kind of hard to blitz DBs when the defense needs all the help it can get in coverage. Another thing this year's defense hasn't been great at is adjustments. For example, last week the Colts were roasting the Titans in the short passing game because the DBs were playing with a huge cushion. Instead of making an adjustment and pressing more, the DBs didn't change and continued to get torched in the second half. Titans fans already loved Pees to begin with, but after seeing what has happened to this defense this season, he's appreciated now more than ever.

The Titans signed Jadeveon Clowney, who Baltimore was trying to land as well. What has he added to Tennessee's ailing defense?

To be quite honest, not much. The Titans signed Clowney primarily to boost their pass rush, but so far outside of some pressures he hasn't done much, as evidenced by his eye-opening bagel in the sacks column. Granted, he does show flashes of being a game-changer against both the pass and run on occasion, but that usually comes early on and tails off as the games progresses. He has been a huge disappointment.

How can the Ravens stop Derrick Henry?

The biggest key is getting to him before he gets his legs going and reaches the second level. Henry isn't nearly as strong or dangerous a runner at the line of scrimmage when he's up against bigger defenders. Other than that, get a big, early lead and force the Titans to throw more. Henry is a nightmare for opposing defenses to deal with when they're tired later in games.

What's your final score prediction and which offensive and defensive players on the Titans have the biggest impact on the outcome?

