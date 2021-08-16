LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback over holdovers Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen.

Levis arrived in June and had to quickly pick up new offensive coordinator Liam Coen‘s pro style system that promises to speed up the Southeastern Conference worst passing attack last season in yards per game (124.1). The junior began camp expected to compete with Gatewood and Allen, who had a jump on the system this spring, and Stoops said on media day that he wanted to “get it right than be in a hurry” in making a choice. He informed the QBs of his decision on Sunday before announcing in a virtual news conference.

“They’ve done some good things, but this was clear,” Stoops said. “Once we came to the conclusion, there was no reason to delay the decision. … He won the starting job.”

Stoops added that Gatewood, an Auburn transfer who played in seven games last season, planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Levis completed 61 of 102 passes for 644 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in 15 games over three seasons for the Nittany Lions. He will make his Kentucky debut on Sept. 4 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Stoops names Will Levis as Kentucky’s starting quarterback originally appeared on NBCSports.com