Stoops fueling Sooners with leadership, clutch plays

Oct. 28—Shortly after surviving a scare from UCF, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables still carried that unwavering optimism that has guided the program from a 6-7 record last season to where it is today.

The Sooners were far from dominant against a Knights team that was still looking for its first conference win, but that mattered a lot less than the final score. Trailing for a large portion of the game, the Sooners made the plays they needed to down the stretch to remain undefeated.

Surrounded by his team, the Sooners' head coach is rarely at a loss for words, but ceded part of his time to let sixth-year senior Drake Stoops speak.

"Hey, I'm gonna put Drake on the spot," Venables said in a video from the OU athletics department. "Because Drake, he grew up in this locker room. He's seen it all. He's been in all the big ones. He's been in the great wins, he's been in some tough losses. What's this win mean to you?"

A teammate held Gatorade bottle in front of Stoops' face as if it were a microphone, but it was clear Stoops had something important he wanted to say as he stood next to his coach.

"Man, I love y'all boys," Stoops said. "Being a part of 'team 129' with all the adversity last year, it just proves the amount of toughness and resiliency we have through adversity.

"Last year we might not have come out of a game like that. This year is different, you know what I'm saying? Winning is winning."

A three-star recruit from across town at Norman North, Stoops joined the program in 2018 as a walk-on. Early on, he considered himself to be one of the more quiet guys on the team.

"Do the work and keep my head down," Stoops said after practice on Monday.

Somewhere along the way, Stoops became one of the leaders of the team. He said he can't really pinpoint exactly when that change occurred.

After the spring game in 2021, ahead of his fourth year with the program, Stoops was finally awarded a scholarship. He had already been one of the heroes of the team's back-to-back wins over Texas.

When Jalil Farooq arrived on campus in 2021, he never saw Stoops as a quiet person.

"He was quiet talking to the team, but he's always been one of those guys that's always been a role model for me," Farooq said. "He's always been a leader of this team since day one since I got here. He's been a coach for me, not just a teammate. I go to him about everything."

Stoops came up in the clutch again last week against UCF. Trailing midway through the fourth quarter, he caught a screen pass and got past three defenders for an 11-yard touchdown to take the lead.

On what ended up being the decisive drive in the game, Stoops was targeted twice for 26 yards to set up a late touchdown.

"Drake Stoops was fabulous again," Venables said in his postgame press conference. "Just a great football player. What a fantastic football player."

Against Texas, Stoops caught two key passes on the Sooners' game-winning drive. On the first play of the drive, he caught a pass through traffic over the middle for a 12-yard first down.

Later in the drive, quarterback Dillon Gabriel was surrounded by defenders, but stepped up in the pocket and found Stoops wide open across the middle of the field for a 28-yard gain.

Over the last two games, Stoops has caught 11 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. He's just three catches and 75 yards short of matching his season total from last season.

Stoops leads the team in receptions (36), fourth in receiving yards (318) and is second in receiving touchdowns (five).

After going 0-5 in one-score games a season ago, the Sooners have now won back-to-back games that were decided in the final moments.

"I think what Drake said on Saturday really resonated with the team," cornerback Gentry Williams said. "That's a game that I don't think we wouldn't have come out on top of last year."

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com