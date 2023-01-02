What stood out in Patriots win over Dolphins? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what stood out in the New England Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins from their Week 17 matchup.
The Patriots are just one win away from the playoffs following their huge victory over the Dolphins in Foxboro on Sunday.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick speaks after the Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium.
Who were the winners and losers in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Dolphins?
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale next Sunday, with the Steelers having a chance to go to the playoffs.
Two playoff teams in the AFC are still to be determined heading into Week 18. The simple explanation: If the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, New England is the final AFC wild card team. And the winner of Saturday’s Jaguars-Titans game wins the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Steelers can still make the [more]
