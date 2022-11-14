What stood out most in Buccaneers win vs. Seahawks in Munich? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what stood out most in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Munich from Week 10.
"GMFB" discusses what stood out most in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Munich from Week 10.
Here is what the rest of Seattle's regular season schedule looks like.
Check out all the top plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' big win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler says the team can't use injuries as a crutch and has to deliver big plays as they push to make the playoffs.
Here’s who showed up and who disappointed in the Chargers' loss to the 49ers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White delivered a breakout performance Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks
Are the Philadelphia Eagles still the NFL's top team following Sunday's Week 10 action?
Two weeks ago, as Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett faced potential replacement during his first year on the job if his team had lost to the Jaguars in London, a fairly well-connected league insider asked why Hackett is getting so much criticism, while Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets a pass? The easy answer at the time [more]
Tom Brady had a cringeworthy moment that could have reversed the course of the Tampa Bay-Seattle game. That said, he and the Bucs are suddenly set up nicely the rest of the season.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Kyler Murray is a talented, electrifying athlete, but the Arizona Cardinals played better for Colt McCoy against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Raiders are reeling at 2-7.
Patriots and Raiders fans are agreeing Josh McDaniels should be out as head coach