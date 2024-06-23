What’s stood out from a Manchester City point of view after a week of internationals

This week has seen the European Championships and Copa America become the focus of the football world. There has been some quality football on display with players from Manchester City at the forefront of the action. Here are four things that have stood out this week from a City point of view.

For Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne has been nothing short of sensational so far at Euro 24. In both of Belgium’s Group E games, he was been his nation’s best player by far. But he went up another level last during their 2-nil win over Romania.

De Bruyne got himself on the scoresheet to wrap up a crucial victory yesterday. But outside of his goal, the influence of De Bruyne was clear to see. He dominated the game and set Belgium on the path to a crucial victory. De Bruyne has been one of the stars of the tournament and it appears clear that Belgium will go as far as the Manchester City legend will carry them.

Jeremy Doku has carried his late-season form with Manchester City into Euro 24 with Belgium. Across Belgium’s two games, he has been a constant threat out wide. His dribbling and ability to beat a man have been a constant attacking threat for Belgium. Doku has taken to the biggest stage well for his country so far. He appears primed for a big role for his country if they can progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Jérémy Doku has completed more take-ons than any other player at Euro 2024 (9), while only three players have created more chances. Giving defenders nightmares. 👻#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/CmZYZz2wru — Squawka (@Squawka) June 22, 2024

Bernardo Silva has shone so far for Portugal.

Another one of Manchester City’s most important players has been at his best for his country. Bernardo Silva has been one of Portugal’s best players in their victories over Czechia and Turkiye. Bernardo grabbed a goal in Portugal’s 3-nil win over Turkiye yesterday and he’s been at his best far at Euro 24.

No matter whether it is for club or country Bernardo Silva is there to be counted. He has shown that again during Portugal’s opening two victories at Euro 24 and he will likely have a key role to play for the Portuguese as they bid to win the competition this summer.

Manuel Akanji has almost been the best defender at Euro 24.

Meanwhile in Group A Manuel Akanji has been one of the best defenders at Euro 24 after Switzerland’s first two games of the tournament. The Swiss beat Hungary 3-1 in their opening game and drew 1-all with Scotland in their second Group A match. Those results have them on the brink of qualification for the knockout stage of Euro 24.

Manuel Akanji has been at the heart of all that has been good at the tournament for Switzerland. His strong form at the back has helped give the Swiss a solid foundation from which they can build into the tournament. Akanji was man-of-the-match during Switzerland’s 1-all draw with Scotland which further emphasised his impressive displays. He has been one of the best defenders at the tournament and would be a shoo-in for the team of the tournament if it was named today.

Manuel Akanji: #euro2024 Player of the Match vs Scotland! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/2dUULm4olc — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 19, 2024

Gareth Southgate’s use of Phil Foden still defies logic.

Meanwhile, for England, they have struggled to get going at Euro 24. They top Group C but their performances haven’t been impressive. A 1-nil win over Serbia and a 1-all draw with Denmark are all Gareth Southgate’s side have to show from their first two games of the tournament.

England has at times appeared to play too defensively and Gareth Southgate’s use of Phil Foden appears to defy logic. Foden came into the tournament as the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season. He was at his best for Pep Guardiola’s men while playing in a more central role or when he played on the right wing and drifted across the pitch. Instead for England, he has primarily played on the left wing. That move doesn’t suit Foden’s game or his best attributes.

It may be a case of Southgate moving Foden into a more central role to help unlock England’s attack. England should progress to the knockout stages of the competition but unless Southgate plays more expansive football and utilise Phil Foden better it may be another frustrating tournament for England.