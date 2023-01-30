What stood out in Eagles win from NFC Championship Game? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what stood out in the Philadelphia Eagles win from NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
A dream matchup in so many ways in the Super Bowl for the Eagles and their former head coach.
The Eagles went 14-3 in regular season, dominated two playoff wins and now will face their stiffest test yet in Super Bowl 57, the Chiefs.
The Eagles will face an old friend in Andy Reid as they go for a Super Bowl title. By Reuben Frank
How Jalen Hurts personified toughness and coolness throughout the Eagles' win over 49ers.
As he prepares to lead the Eagles in the Super Bowl, it's clear that Jalen Hurts is the perfect QB for Philadelphia. By Dave Zangaro
Was Jonathan Gannon serious about staying with the Eagles?
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
