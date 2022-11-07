What stood out in Dolphins win vs. Bears? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what stood out in the Miami Dolphins win vs. the Chicago Bears from Week 9.
Points were aplenty when the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins faced off at Soldier Field on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Bears, they were unable to score any more when it truly counted at the end of the game. The Bears fell to the Dolphins 35-32 to ...
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s remarkable start to his time with the Dolphins continued on Sunday. Hill caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 35-32 win over the Bears. He now has 76 catches for 1,104 yards on the year, which is the most receiving yards any player has had in the [more]
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Dolphins.
Packers running back Aaron Jones was in a walking boot after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it appears he avoided a serious injury. Jones told reporters on Sunday that X-rays were negative and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further tests also showed that Jones’ ankle is in good shape. [more]
Some potentially good news on the injury front for the Packers coming out of Sunday's loss in Detroit.
The Ravens are dealing with a slew of injuries but are still favored on the road.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
