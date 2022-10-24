What stood out in Cowboys win over Lions 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what stood out in the Dallas Cowboys win over the Detroit Lions from Week 7.
Highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly coming out of the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders.
Collecting highlights from Dallas' Week 7 victory sees a seething defense, a game-changing returner and offensive stars invoking memories. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Cowboys look to have suffered an injury to a key secondary member. Here's a look at the impact it may have on playing time, roster moves and game strategy. | From @KDDrummondNFL
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Giants declined an option on quarterback Daniel Jones’s contract for next season. He has since led the team to one of the NFL’s best records—and is poised to make them regret that decision.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
There's a new team in the top five of this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after TCU made its second consecutive dramatic comeback. Moving out is Clemson.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
New York Giants TE Daniell Bellinger is likely to need eye surgery and rookie RT Evan Neal has joined the sprained MCL club.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not developed a reputation for being a fiery sort during his NFL career, but he flashed some emotion during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson dropped a fourth down pass near the end zone in the third quarter of the 23-17 win and Jones reacted by shouting [more]
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did his best impression of a teammate during his postgame interview at Levi’s Stadium.