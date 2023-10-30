What stood out from Bengals Week 8 win vs. 49ers? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what stood out from the Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Kirk Cousins came up big, while Brock Purdy didn't.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.