Stony Point's Josiah Moseley named Gatorade's Texas boys basketball player of the year

After helping Stony Point reach the UIL state basketball tournament for the first time, Tigers senior Josiah Moseley is beginning to rack up individual accolades.

The 6-foot-8 Villanova-bound forward was chosen the Gatorade Texas boys basketball player of the year. Moseley was a dominating presence for Stony Point (38-2), which reached the Class 6A state finals before losing to Plano East 53-41 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Josiah Moseley, taking a shot against Westlake in a playoff game last month, has been named Gatorade's boys basketball player of the year for the state of Texas. Moseley will play next year at Villanova.

Moseley averaged 22.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He made 61.7% of his field goals.

Moseley, who has signed with Villanova, finished his high school career with 2,096 points. He becomes just the second Austin-area boys basketball player to receive the Gatorade honor, joining Vandegrift forward Greg Brown III, who earned the award in 2020. Brown is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Earlier this month, Moseley also was named Mr. Texas Basketball player of the year by Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball magazine.

"Josiah is a three-level scorer," Cedar Ridge coach Quinton Black said. "He's meant a lot to Stony Point's success. He was the heartbeat of their team and to have a role with such magnitude comes with a ton of challenges. Josiah possessed the tools to overcome those challenges and give his team an opportunity to play on the biggest stage in high school basketball."

