Stony Brook ends road woes with 77-74 win at American

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Elijah Olaniyi and Makale Foreman scored 21 points apiece as Stony Brook edged past American 77-74 on Saturday.

Andrew Garcia had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Stony Brook (8-6), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Mouhamadou Gueye added three blocks.

Jacob Boonyasith had 17 points for the Eagles (4-6). Mark Gasperini added 17 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stony Brook faces Norfolk State at home next Sunday. American matches up against Georgetown on the road next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com