Stonewall stings No. 6 Caddo

Apr. 12—STONEWALL — Stonewall junior Laden Bailey hit a big three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to help the Longhorns upset Class A No. 6 Caddo 9-5 Thursday in the first round of the 2024 Stonewall Invitational.

The 19th-ranked Longhorns improved to 15-6 on the year and advanced to a 4 p.m. semifinal showdown with the Tupelo-Vici winner. The Bruins dropped into the loser's bracket at 14-4.

Stonewall 9, Caddo 5

Bailey's big blast came with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his first home run of the spring.

Landon Gutierrez led off the fifth frame with a double and J Christian followed with a walk. Kaden Romines then ripped a double to left field that pushed across a run and put the Longhorns on top 6-2.

Bailey followed with his home run that gave the home team a seven-run cushion.

The Bruins struck for a run in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh before SHS relief pitcher Tyler Larsh recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the game.

The Longhorns out-hit Caddo 14-4. Garrett Gambrell, Mika Matt and Kaden Romines all had three hits each to pace the SHS offense. Gambrell finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Mika Matt went 3-for-3, drew a walk and drove in a run and Romines ended up 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Bailey finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the tournament hosts.

Taegus Pogue recorded the pitching win for the Longhorns. He struck out six, walked four and allowed two earned runs in six innings of work.

Ryder Winfield paced the Bruins at the plate with a 2-for-3 outing that included a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Jake Mullens finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.

Jake McKay absorbed the loss for Caddo. He struck out one and walked three in four innings.