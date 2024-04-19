Stonewall shocks No. 15 Strother for district crown

Apr. 19—STROTHER — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns scored 67 runs in four games and shocked No. 15 Strother twice to win a Class 2A District championship Wednesday evening.

Stonewall defeated the Lady Yellowjackets 11-6 before Strother handed the Lady Longhorns a 19-18 setback to force an if-necessary title game. Stonewall then claimed the title with an 18-13 victory.

Coach Chase Tidwell's club opened the tournament with a 20-5 win over Gans.

Stonewall improved to 13-20 on the year, while Strother saw its season come to an end at 19-9.

Stonewall 18, Strother 13

The Lady Longhorns led 9-5 early before Strother scored seven runs in the top of the third inning to grab a 12-9 advantage. However, Stonewall outscored the Lady Yellowjackets 9-1 the rest of the way, including a four-run sixth inning, to sew up the 2A district crown.

Kylie Alford paced a 14-hit Stonewall offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Faith Ross, Sierra Lumbert, Kaylee Ross and Madi Davis all added two hits apiece for the Lady Longhorns. Faith Ross finished 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored; Lumbert went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and scored twice; Kaylee Ross finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Lumbert ended up 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Lilly Wyche was intentionally walked five times and scored four runs for Stonewall.

Strother collected 10 hits in the game, led by Brooklyn Turner, Paige Atkinson and Summer Groves with two hits each. Turner finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Atkinson went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice and Groves finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Strother 19, Stonewall 18

Stonewall jumped out to a 10-3 lead before the Lady Yellowjackets erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the third to grab a 14-10 advantage.

The game was tied at 15-15 after four complete innings before Stonewall scored three ties in the top of the fifth to regain the lead at 18-15.

Strother pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to surge ahead.

Stonewall loaded the bases in the top of the seventh but couldn't score.

Faith Ross and Kylie Alford had big games at the plate for the Lady Longhorns. Ross finished 2-for-6 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Alford went 2-for-5 with two triples, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Kadyn Sutton had two hits and scored twice for the visitors and Madi Davis cracked a double, walked, drove in a run and scored a run. Lilly Wyche was intentionally walked an incredible six times.

Emily Echelle paced Strother at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and four runs scored. Brooklyn Turner finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored for the home team.

The game featured 17 errors and 28 total walks.

Stonewall 11, Strother 6

The Lady Longhorns raced to a 7-0 lead and coasted to the winnerâ€™s bracket victory.

Landree Dye and Kaylee Ross led a 15-hit Stonewall attack with three hits apiece. Dye finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Ross went 3-for-4 and scored a run.

Faith Ross finished 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored and Kylie Alford ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Lilly Wyche went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. She was intentionally walked during her final three trips to the plate.

Strother was limited to six total hits, including a double by Ludie Barrett-Higgins. Stevie Hogue went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the hosts, who were charged with 10 errors in the contest.

Stonewall 20, Gans 5

Stonewall trailed 3-1 early before turning things around with a 12-run explosion in the top of the third inning. The Lady Longhorns tacked on seven more runs in the top of the fourth to end the game early.

Faith Ross paced the SHS club at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kadyn Sutton went 1-for-3 with a walk and was credited with four RBIs. Lilly Wyche ended up 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple, two RBIS and four runs scored and Kaylee Ross went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Gabbie Price led the Lady Grizzlies offense, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Melania Paniagua went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Reina Gaona finished 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored for Gans.

Stonewall was able to take advantage of 13 walks and nine Gans errors.