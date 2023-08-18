Stonewall cuts all Government departments from its list of top 100 employers

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Stonewall has purged all Government departments from its list of top 100 employers after Kemi Badenoch told officials to stop employing the charity.

In 2020 there were three UK ministries, including the Home Office, which were included on the annual chart. But in the charity’s recently published list for 2023, there are none.

It comes after Ms Badenoch, the Minister for Women and Equalities, told Government departments to withdraw from Stonewall’s controversial diversity champions scheme, which has been accused of spreading the idea that people can self-identify their gender.

The diversity champions scheme includes guidance for employers on gender-neutral spaces and the use of pronouns.

The company also runs a top 100 index that measures employers on diversity and inclusion.

The Government first begun to cut ties with Stonewall over “value for money” concerns in 2020. The Cabinet Office later confirmed it had ended its membership of the diversity scheme, in a move backed by the then equalities minister Liz Truss.

Other departments have also withdrawn in the past two years, while organisations including the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the BBC and Channel 4 have followed suit amid criticism that the campaign group is not impartial, including on transgender issues.

‘Extreme views’

Sir John Hayes, the Tory MP and former Cabinet Office minister, last year raised concern about Stonewall’s influence in Whitehall, citing what he described as “their extreme views on the trans debate”.

A Whitehall source said: “The Government outsourcing diversity and inclusion [D&I] programmes to organisations like Stonewall has had disastrous consequences, like bringing in self-ID by the back door and seeing gender critical feminists equated with anti-Semities.

“Kemi Badenoch has worked hard to ensure departments know there are better ways to run D&I - ways which provide better value for taxpayers and meet civil service impartiality rules.

“Now all can see that Whitehall has joined the BBC, Channel 4 and the equality watchdog, the EHRC, in rejecting Stonewall’s discredited scheme.”

However, the devolved administrations - which have not issued an edict like Ms Badenoch - are represented on the group’s top 100 list. The Scottish Government was at 46th place, and the Welsh Government was at 70th.

A number of quangos are also listed, as are health bodies such as NHS England, which sits at 68th.

‘Less reliant on external advice’

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has told NHS organisations to withdraw from the scheme.

It comes after Ms Badenoch and Mr Barclay told civil servants in early 2022 that “external assurance and benchmarking organisations should be by exception only”.

At the time, a Government spokesman said: “The Civil Service will also become less reliant on the advice of external organisations for its diversity advice and policy.

“This will include those whose activities sometimes do not align to the Civil Service’s commitment to impartiality.”

A Stonewall spokesperson said: “The Stonewall Top 100 Employers list is the leading way for UK employers to benchmark how LGBTQ-inclusive their working environments are.

“We are proud that this prestigious list attracts entries from a wide array of sectors – with this year’s list highlighting that increasingly, the private sector is leading the way in developing respectful, welcoming environments for its employees – alongside many strong performances from across the public sector.”

‌