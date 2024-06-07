Stones substitution 'precautionary' - Southgate

John Stones was the only player replaced at half-time by Gareth Southgate [Getty Images]

England defender John Stones was only brought off as a precaution during the 1-0 defeat by Iceland, says boss Gareth Southgate.

The Manchester City centre-back, 30, was replaced by Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa at half-time after getting a knock to the ankle at Wembley.

Stones is likely to be a key part of the England team this summer, especially with regular centre-back partner Harry Maguire ruled out through injury.

Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live that the decision to replace Stones at half-time was "mainly precautionary".

"He took a bit of a knock to the ankle really early in the game, but at half-time there was no point taking any chance," the England boss continued.

"We're too close to the start of the tournament, there's no point risking it."

England face Serbia next Sunday in their opening group game.