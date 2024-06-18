Stone's football camp a 'surreal' moment

Jun. 17—"Surreal" was how Geno Stone described hosting his first youth football camp.

It's the same word his mother used, too.

Stone, fresh off signing a two-year, $14-million free agent contract with Cincinnati this offseason, was the host of honor to some 200 youngsters Sunday hoping to be the next player to go from New Castle football fields to the National Football League.

"It's surreal. It's my first time doing something like this and my first time giving back to the community in a way that can be shown," Stone said after signing numerous autographs inside The Rack next to Taggart Stadium, where he starred for New Castle. "I did a lot of stuff behind closed doors, but this is my first time really being able to do this. I appreciate it a lot. It's surreal for me right now."

The 25-year-old's free camp was open for players ages 8 to 17 and ran for three hours. Players broke into stations run by several current and former New Castle High School coaches and players. Several of the camp staff included core friends and family of Stone's, while his mother Erin and other family members handled the other aspects. After camp, players went into The Rack training facility for pizza, autographs and photos.

Stone, who will enter his fifth year in the league this year after seeing his star rise over four seasons in Baltimore, assisted with fellow pro Malik Hooker's free camp five years ago. He had wanted to hold something similar, but the pandemic and his offseason training schedule didn't allow it — until this year.

"I solidified myself as a person in the league and felt like I was more known as a person in the league," Stone said. "It was really for the kids."

Pizza for the camp was donated by Pizza Joe's, Mr. Pizza, Marchelloni's and Turco's, while Four Star Pizza donated water. Ray Doneluck at R & A Screenprinting worked out a deal for camper's shirts, while the NFL Player's Association, the Bengals and Stone's marketing team sent donations. Each camper received a shirt, drawstring backpack adorned with a Bengals logo, orange sunglasses and bracelets.

Erin Stone said the day was also surreal watching her son — which started with his opening comments.

"He spoke out there to the kids and I started to cry," she said. "Geno's always wanting to give back to the community and to the kids."

Stone will leave for Cincinnati's training camp in July. While he stays in the AFC North by signing with the rival Bengals, Erin Stone noted the Queen City is about the same driving distance from New Castle as Baltimore is.