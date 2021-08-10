StoneMor Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.
SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Revenues for the second quarter were $83.0 million compared to $66.6 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month revenues were $161.3 million compared to $131.7 million in the prior year period.
Cemetery segment operating income for the second quarter was $14.7 million compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $7.2 million. Six-month cemetery segment operating profit was $26.3 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $13.7 million.
Funeral home segment operating income for the second quarter was $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $0.2 million. Six-month funeral home segment operating profit was $2.8 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $0.4 million.
Corporate overhead expense increased to $9.5 million in the second quarter compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month corporate overhead expense increased to $19.1 million compared to $17.3 million in the prior year period.
Second quarter operating income was $4.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter in the prior year.
Second quarter net loss from continuing operations was $36.2 million compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year.
Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million compared to $15.1 million in the second quarter in the prior year.
Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The second quarter continued to build upon the momentum from the second half of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, with top-line revenue growth of 25% and more than a $17 million increase in our adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. We continue to deliver strong cemetery sales production results, with 26% growth in pre-need cemetery sales production.”
LIQUIDITY UPDATE
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $107.0 million of cash, including $16.6 million of restricted cash, and $391.4 million of total debt.
“We have made great progress towards our previously announced guidance targets for organic growth in our trusts and unlevered free cash flow,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, we generated $58 million in trust growth and $26 million in unlevered free cash flow, against $50 million and $40 million annual targets, respectively. This is a testament to the success of our transformation plan and the hard-work of every member of the StoneMor team.”
Redling added, “While the successful execution of our turnaround strategy was an important step, it was only the first phase of the StoneMor transformation. We are on the right trajectory and have the tools and team in place to execute on the next phase of our transformation – which is already in full force – a continued focus on growth.”
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, August 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 221-6399. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.
About StoneMor Inc.
StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 301 cemeteries and 70 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued implementation of the Company’s transformation, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, sellers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.
When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.
Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company’s operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company’s operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management’s performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.
These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(36,245
)
$
(8,798
)
$
(41,458
)
$
(23,570
)
Income tax benefit
(9,736
)
(3,492
)
(11,412
)
(2,204
)
Interest expense
9,977
11,729
20,450
23,082
Depreciation and amortization
2,027
2,293
4,129
4,607
EBITDA
(33,977
)
1,732
(28,291
)
1,915
Loss on debt extinguishment
40,128
—
40,128
—
Loss on sale of business and other impairments
2,220
—
2,220
—
Other gains
(69
)
—
(69
)
—
Cost of lots sold
2,257
1,547
3,651
2,843
Non-cash stock compensation
508
352
1,013
727
Change in deferred revenues
23,054
13,229
45,652
19,663
Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs
(2,027
)
(1,790
)
(4,229
)
(2,968
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,094
$
15,070
$
60,075
$
22,180
UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(6,198
)
$
6,439
$
(1,567
)
$
1,201
Cash interest payments
22,502
6,660
31,141
13,675
Unlevered cash provided by operating activities
16,304
13,099
29,574
14,876
Less: cash paid for capital expenditures
1,587
1,718
3,361
3,791
Unlevered free cash flow
$
14,717
$
11,381
$
26,213
$
11,085
STONEMOR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash
$
90,398
$
39,244
Restricted cash
16,575
20,846
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
58,661
57,869
Prepaid expenses
6,911
5,290
Assets held for sale
—
28,575
Other current assets
15,178
16,884
Total current assets
187,723
168,708
Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance
76,599
75,301
Cemetery property
296,529
299,526
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
80,392
83,496
Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value
544,268
501,453
Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value
326,958
312,228
Deferred selling and obtaining costs
120,229
116,900
Deferred tax assets
7
9
Intangible assets, net
54,559
55,094
Other assets
24,924
22,248
Total assets
$
1,712,188
$
1,634,963
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
45,943
$
51,718
Liabilities held for sale
—
23,406
Accrued interest
4,722
95
Current portion, long-term debt
1,859
317
Total current liabilities
52,524
75,536
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
389,559
320,715
Deferred revenues
1,013,653
949,164
Deferred tax liabilities
18,127
29,652
Perpetual care trust corpus
326,958
312,228
Other long-term liabilities
42,776
40,081
Total liabilities
1,843,597
1,727,376
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,964,891
and 117,871,141 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,180
1,178
Paid-in capital in excess of par value
(84,221
)
(85,232
)
Accumulated deficit
(48,368
)
(8,359
)
Total stockholders’ equity
(131,409
)
(92,413
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,712,188
$
1,634,963
STONEMOR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Cemetery:
Interments
$
22,906
$
16,467
$
43,425
$
31,226
Merchandise
17,787
14,591
34,069
28,969
Services
17,698
16,551
34,979
31,578
Investment and other
13,737
9,254
26,635
19,887
Funeral home:
Merchandise
5,449
4,825
11,422
10,211
Services
5,404
4,913
10,764
9,832
Total revenues
82,981
66,601
161,294
131,703
Costs and Expenses:
Cost of goods sold
12,435
9,269
23,619
18,683
Cemetery expense
18,090
17,229
36,251
34,177
Selling expense
14,776
12,206
28,983
24,257
General and administrative expense
10,650
9,130
20,843
18,645
Corporate overhead
9,534
8,756
19,075
17,257
Depreciation and amortization
2,027
2,293
4,129
4,607
Funeral home expenses:
Merchandise
1,478
1,364
3,139
2,700
Services
4,477
4,425
9,138
8,819
Other
3,239
2,490
6,258
5,250
Total costs and expenses
76,706
67,162
151,435
134,395
Loss on sale of business and other impairments
(2,220
)
—
(2,220
)
—
Other gains
69
—
69
—
Operating income (loss)
4,124
(561
)
7,708
(2,692
)
Interest expense
(9,977
)
(11,729
)
(20,450
)
(23,082
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
(40,128
)
—
(40,128
)
—
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(45,981
)
(12,290
)
(52,870
)
(25,774
)
Income tax benefit
9,736
3,492
11,412
2,204
Net loss from continuing operations
(36,245
)
(8,798
)
(41,458
)
(23,570
)
Discontinued operations (Note 2):
Income from operations of discontinued businesses
860
4,884
1,449
28,659
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
Net income from discontinued operations
860
4,884
1,449
28,659
Net (loss) income
$
(35,385
)
$
(3,914
)
$
(40,009
)
$
5,089
Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.25
)
Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic)
0.01
0.05
0.01
0.30
Net (loss) income per common share (basic)
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.34
)
$
0.05
Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.25
)
Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted)
0.01
0.05
0.01
0.30
Net (loss) income per common share (diluted)
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.34
)
$
0.05
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
117,956
97,572
117,933
96,022
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
117,956
97,572
117,933
96,022
STONEMOR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(40,009
)
$
5,089
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by
operating activities:
Cost of lots sold
3,651
2,843
Depreciation and amortization
4,169
4,793
Provision for bad debt
3,519
3,807
Non-cash compensation expense
1,013
727
Loss on debt extinguishment
40,128
—
Non-cash interest expense
3,160
10,506
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses
1,353
(28,951
)
Other gains
(69
)
—
Payment-in-kind interest premium
(18,440
)
—
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
(11,522
)
(8,234
)
Merchandise trust fund
(17,378
)
(2,242
)
Other assets
(2,942
)
4,746
Deferred selling and obtaining costs
(4,229
)
(2,968
)
Deferred revenues
45,652
19,663
Deferred taxes, net
(11,523
)
(2,340
)
Payables and other liabilities
1,900
(6,238
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(1,567
)
1,201
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Cash paid for capital expenditures
(3,361
)
(3,791
)
Proceeds from divestitures
6,578
48,336
Net cash provided by investing activities
3,217
44,545
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock
—
8,800
Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock
—
8,200
Proceeds from borrowings
404,433
2,639
Repayments of debt
(329,294
)
(53,572
)
Principal payment on finance leases
(796
)
(749
)
Early redemption premium
(18,478
)
—
Cost of financing activities
(10,632
)
(4,236
)
Shares repurchased related to share-based compensation
—
(35
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
45,233
(38,953
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
46,883
6,793
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period
60,090
56,767
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period
$
106,973
$
63,560
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
31,141
$
13,675
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
1,989
—
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:
Operating cash flows from operating leases
$
961
$
1,611
Operating cash flows from finance leases
166
225
Financing cash flows from finance leases
796
749
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Accrued paid-in-kind interest on 2024 Notes
$
—
$
7,077