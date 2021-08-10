StoneMor Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Revenues for the second quarter were $83.0 million compared to $66.6 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month revenues were $161.3 million compared to $131.7 million in the prior year period.

    • Cemetery segment operating income for the second quarter was $14.7 million compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $7.2 million. Six-month cemetery segment operating profit was $26.3 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $13.7 million.

    • Funeral home segment operating income for the second quarter was $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $0.2 million. Six-month funeral home segment operating profit was $2.8 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $0.4 million.

    • Corporate overhead expense increased to $9.5 million in the second quarter compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month corporate overhead expense increased to $19.1 million compared to $17.3 million in the prior year period.

  • Second quarter operating income was $4.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter in the prior year.

  • Second quarter net loss from continuing operations was $36.2 million compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year.

  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million compared to $15.1 million in the second quarter in the prior year.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The second quarter continued to build upon the momentum from the second half of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, with top-line revenue growth of 25% and more than a $17 million increase in our adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. We continue to deliver strong cemetery sales production results, with 26% growth in pre-need cemetery sales production.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $107.0 million of cash, including $16.6 million of restricted cash, and $391.4 million of total debt.

“We have made great progress towards our previously announced guidance targets for organic growth in our trusts and unlevered free cash flow,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, we generated $58 million in trust growth and $26 million in unlevered free cash flow, against $50 million and $40 million annual targets, respectively. This is a testament to the success of our transformation plan and the hard-work of every member of the StoneMor team.”

Redling added, “While the successful execution of our turnaround strategy was an important step, it was only the first phase of the StoneMor transformation. We are on the right trajectory and have the tools and team in place to execute on the next phase of our transformation – which is already in full force – a continued focus on growth.”

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, August 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 221-6399. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 301 cemeteries and 70 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued implementation of the Company’s transformation, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, sellers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company’s operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company’s operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management’s performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):


EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(36,245

)

$

(8,798

)

$

(41,458

)

$

(23,570

)

Income tax benefit

(9,736

)

(3,492

)

(11,412

)

(2,204

)

Interest expense

9,977

11,729

20,450

23,082

Depreciation and amortization

2,027

2,293

4,129

4,607

EBITDA

(33,977

)

1,732

(28,291

)

1,915

Loss on debt extinguishment

40,128

40,128

Loss on sale of business and other impairments

2,220

2,220

Other gains

(69

)

(69

)

Cost of lots sold

2,257

1,547

3,651

2,843

Non-cash stock compensation

508

352

1,013

727

Change in deferred revenues

23,054

13,229

45,652

19,663

Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs

(2,027

)

(1,790

)

(4,229

)

(2,968

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

32,094

$

15,070

$

60,075

$

22,180


UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(6,198

)

$

6,439

$

(1,567

)

$

1,201

Cash interest payments

22,502

6,660

31,141

13,675

Unlevered cash provided by operating activities

16,304

13,099

29,574

14,876

Less: cash paid for capital expenditures

1,587

1,718

3,361

3,791

Unlevered free cash flow

$

14,717

$

11,381

$

26,213

$

11,085


STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

$

90,398

$

39,244

Restricted cash

16,575

20,846

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

58,661

57,869

Prepaid expenses

6,911

5,290

Assets held for sale

28,575

Other current assets

15,178

16,884

Total current assets

187,723

168,708

Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance

76,599

75,301

Cemetery property

296,529

299,526

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

80,392

83,496

Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value

544,268

501,453

Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value

326,958

312,228

Deferred selling and obtaining costs

120,229

116,900

Deferred tax assets

7

9

Intangible assets, net

54,559

55,094

Other assets

24,924

22,248

Total assets

$

1,712,188

$

1,634,963

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

45,943

$

51,718

Liabilities held for sale

23,406

Accrued interest

4,722

95

Current portion, long-term debt

1,859

317

Total current liabilities

52,524

75,536

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

389,559

320,715

Deferred revenues

1,013,653

949,164

Deferred tax liabilities

18,127

29,652

Perpetual care trust corpus

326,958

312,228

Other long-term liabilities

42,776

40,081

Total liabilities

1,843,597

1,727,376

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,964,891

and 117,871,141 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,180

1,178

Paid-in capital in excess of par value

(84,221

)

(85,232

)

Accumulated deficit

(48,368

)

(8,359

)

Total stockholders’ equity

(131,409

)

(92,413

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,712,188

$

1,634,963


STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Cemetery:

Interments

$

22,906

$

16,467

$

43,425

$

31,226

Merchandise

17,787

14,591

34,069

28,969

Services

17,698

16,551

34,979

31,578

Investment and other

13,737

9,254

26,635

19,887

Funeral home:

Merchandise

5,449

4,825

11,422

10,211

Services

5,404

4,913

10,764

9,832

Total revenues

82,981

66,601

161,294

131,703

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of goods sold

12,435

9,269

23,619

18,683

Cemetery expense

18,090

17,229

36,251

34,177

Selling expense

14,776

12,206

28,983

24,257

General and administrative expense

10,650

9,130

20,843

18,645

Corporate overhead

9,534

8,756

19,075

17,257

Depreciation and amortization

2,027

2,293

4,129

4,607

Funeral home expenses:

Merchandise

1,478

1,364

3,139

2,700

Services

4,477

4,425

9,138

8,819

Other

3,239

2,490

6,258

5,250

Total costs and expenses

76,706

67,162

151,435

134,395

Loss on sale of business and other impairments

(2,220

)

(2,220

)

Other gains

69

69

Operating income (loss)

4,124

(561

)

7,708

(2,692

)

Interest expense

(9,977

)

(11,729

)

(20,450

)

(23,082

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

(40,128

)

(40,128

)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(45,981

)

(12,290

)

(52,870

)

(25,774

)

Income tax benefit

9,736

3,492

11,412

2,204

Net loss from continuing operations

(36,245

)

(8,798

)

(41,458

)

(23,570

)

Discontinued operations (Note 2):

Income from operations of discontinued businesses

860

4,884

1,449

28,659

Income tax expense

Net income from discontinued operations

860

4,884

1,449

28,659

Net (loss) income

$

(35,385

)

$

(3,914

)

$

(40,009

)

$

5,089

Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic)

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.25

)

Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic)

0.01

0.05

0.01

0.30

Net (loss) income per common share (basic)

$

(0.30

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.34

)

$

0.05

Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted)

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.25

)

Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted)

0.01

0.05

0.01

0.30

Net (loss) income per common share (diluted)

$

(0.30

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.34

)

$

0.05

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

117,956

97,572

117,933

96,022

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

117,956

97,572

117,933

96,022


STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

Net (loss) income

$

(40,009

)

$

5,089

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:

Cost of lots sold

3,651

2,843

Depreciation and amortization

4,169

4,793

Provision for bad debt

3,519

3,807

Non-cash compensation expense

1,013

727

Loss on debt extinguishment

40,128

Non-cash interest expense

3,160

10,506

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

1,353

(28,951

)

Other gains

(69

)

Payment-in-kind interest premium

(18,440

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

(11,522

)

(8,234

)

Merchandise trust fund

(17,378

)

(2,242

)

Other assets

(2,942

)

4,746

Deferred selling and obtaining costs

(4,229

)

(2,968

)

Deferred revenues

45,652

19,663

Deferred taxes, net

(11,523

)

(2,340

)

Payables and other liabilities

1,900

(6,238

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,567

)

1,201

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

Cash paid for capital expenditures

(3,361

)

(3,791

)

Proceeds from divestitures

6,578

48,336

Net cash provided by investing activities

3,217

44,545

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock

8,800

Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock

8,200

Proceeds from borrowings

404,433

2,639

Repayments of debt

(329,294

)

(53,572

)

Principal payment on finance leases

(796

)

(749

)

Early redemption premium

(18,478

)

Cost of financing activities

(10,632

)

(4,236

)

Shares repurchased related to share-based compensation

(35

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

45,233

(38,953

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

46,883

6,793

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period

60,090

56,767

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period

$

106,973

$

63,560

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

31,141

$

13,675

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

1,989

Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:

Operating cash flows from operating leases

$

961

$

1,611

Operating cash flows from finance leases

166

225

Financing cash flows from finance leases

796

749

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Accrued paid-in-kind interest on 2024 Notes

$

$

7,077



