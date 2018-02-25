Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins state title

(via Sports Illustrated)

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team can call itself a state champion.

The Parkland, Florida, school won the club hockey state championship Sunday with a 7-4 win over Tampa Jesuit. The win comes 11 days after 17 people were shot and killed at the school by a former student.

Congratulations to Stoneman Douglas, the Tier I hockey state champions with a 7-4 victory today over Jesuit. The SD players endured unimaginable tragedy at their school, and now they will bring a state title back to their grieving community. #AMDG https://t.co/joT6kGc0g2 — Jesuit Tampa (@JesuitTampaFL) February 25, 2018





There are 17 members of the hockey team and per ABC 10, the medals given to each of the team’s players will be used to honor the shooting victims.

“No one was lacking energy in the locker room we all came to play we were all ready,” Stoneman Douglas senior Matthew Horowitz said. “This wasn’t for us. This was for the 17 victims.”

Both teams in the finals will advance to the high school national championship tournament in Minnesota.

Hockey is not an officially-sanctioned sport at the school. The championship came in a tournament sponsored by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida. But it’s still an awesome bit of good news for the community, which can use all the positivity it can get for a long, long time.

The win comes on the same weekend that all teams in Major League Baseball wore Stoneman Douglas hats for the first games of their spring training seasons.





