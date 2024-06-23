Stone leads Notts recovery on day one v Somerset

Olly Stone hit 12 fours during his unbeaten 74 for Nottinghamshire on day one against Somerset [Rex Features]

Vitality County Championship D1, Trent Bridge (day one)

Nottinghamshire 326-8: Stone 74*, Haynes 55, Clarke 51; Pretorius 3-73, Aldridge 4-90

Somerset: Yet to bat

Nottinghamshire (2 pts), Somerset (2 pts)

Match scorecard

Fast bowler Olly Stone’s unbeaten 74 led a Nottinghamshire recovery from 190-7 to 326-8 on the opening day of their Vitality County Championship match against Somerset at Trent Bridge.

Stone, who began this season with only one half-century to his name in 46 first-class matches, now has two in his past three following his 90 against Lancashire last month.

He shared an eighth-wicket stand of 112 with Calvin Harrison to give the day a different complexion after Joe Clarke (51) and Jack Haynes (55) had put on 108 for the fourth wicket but been unable to kick on, seamer Kasey Aldridge the main driver of a Nottinghamshire mid-innings collapse that saw four wickets fall for 11 runs.

Aldridge finished the day with 4-90, South African seamer Migael Pretorius taking 3-73.

Earlier in the day, a wicket apiece for Aldridge, Craig Overton and Pretorius against 111 runs conceded had made for a reasonably satisfactory morning’s work for Somerset.

Overton bowled Hameed with an inswinger of full length, which had been the only breakthrough until Ben Slater and Will Young departed to consecutive deliveries around 20 minutes into the second hour.

Pretorius had Slate caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper James Rew and Aldridge then beat Will Young with an inswinger.

Clarke was out shortly after completing a fifty, finding Tom Banton at cover as Aldridge gained a second success.

Pretorius produced a beauty to have Haynes caught by Overton at slip and then found some bounce to have Tom Moores caught at gully and Lyndon James behind the stumps as Nottinghamshire slipped to 190-7.

Stone and Harrison constructed an impressive recovery, assembling the biggest partnership of the innings.

Harrison made 35 before he was bowled by Pretorius in the 10th over with the new ball, before Dillon Pennington picked up three boundaries of his own to leave Nottinghamshire needing 28 more in 14 overs for a third batting point.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network