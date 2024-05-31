Stone joins Ayr on loan

Hearts goalkeeper Harry Stone has joined Ayr United on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old will join Scott Brown's Championship side after a successful stint at third-tier Queen of the South - winning the club's player of the year award.

Stone finds himself behind Zander Clarke and Craig Gordon in the Tynecastle pecking order, but head coach Steven Naismith believes a spell at Somerset Park will be "invaluable" for the player.

“Harry enjoyed a really good season with Queen of the South and earned a lot of plaudits for his performances," he said.

“We want to him to keep that momentum going and Ayr United, we believe, will be a great environment for him to continue to develop.

“It’s a level up so it will be a challenge for him, but he’s a player we rate very highly.

"The onus is on Harry to keep on progressing and achieve the standards we know he’s capable of.”