Stone Cold Steve Austin Stuns Fans With WrestleMania 38 Return Announcement

Big news has just arrived for wrestling fans -- especially those that tuned in to WWE/WWF during the '90s.

Stone Cold has just announced that he will be returning to the squared circle to face off against Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 after a callout during Monday Night RAW. "19" is the magic number here -- not only has Austin held 19 wrestling championships throughout his career, but his last official match was WrestleMania 19 which just so happened to have taken place 19 years ago.

In an epic promo, revisiting the three Rock Bottoms that The Rock delivered to him, Austin speaks on his loss at WrestleMania 19 and how he's had to live with it for 19 years. He also proves he still has a can of whoop-ass left as he addresses Owens' disrespect for the state of Texas, saying that he only sees two reasons K.O. would do such a thing: one -- he's a "dumb SOB," and two -- he's "fixing to have his ass kicked by Stone Cold Steve Austin."

As Steve Austin saw his WrestleMania debut in Texas, it's very fitting that WrestleMania 38 will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 1.

If the rumor is true I hope we get Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens (Stunner vs Stunner ) at WrestleMania this year ??? #WWERaw #WrestleMania #StoneColdSteveAustin #Austin316 #KevinOwens #FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/ATayIlyb8E — JonnyLeTran5 ? (@JonnyLeTran5) February 15, 2022

