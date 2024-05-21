Stone Castle renovation project on track for completion before football season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Renovation work at Tennessee High School’s famed Stone Castle is set to be complete in time for high school football season.

The project includes upgrades on the home and visitor’s sides, a new press box, new lighting, and more. The upgrades will also make the facility more accessible.

School Board Chairman Eric Cuddy said that despite some setbacks the facility is expected to be ready by the fall.

“If you go by, it looks like it’s a big mess, but we’re doing exactly what needs to be done,” Cuddy said. “But all construction is doing a great job. Our team at the school system is doing a great job and so we’re just excited to get to show it off come August.”

Renovation work at the nearly 90-year-old Bristol landmark began in November.

Cuddy said the upgrades were a long time coming and that school officials wanted to make sure student-athletes play in a facility they can be proud of.

“We’ve got a national treasure,” Cuddy said. “There’s not a lot of high schools in this country that have a football field that is a castle.”

Tennessee High’s football team will kick off the season at Greeneville on Aug. 23. The Vikings will then host Sullivan East inside the renovated Stone Castle on Aug. 30.

