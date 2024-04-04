Stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads arrive at PPG Paints Arena

The bobbleheads are back.

Jaromir Jagr figurines that were stolen from the Pittsburgh Penguins were found and have been delivered to PPG Paints Arena.

Fans with a bobblehead voucher will be able to begin redeeming their vouchers on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads found, Penguins announce giveaway dates

The team said the bobbleheads, which were a meant to be given away during the March 14 game against the against the San Jose Sharks, were stolen after arriving in California. They learned of the cargo theft when they didn’t arrive as scheduled.

According to the Penguins, a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the bobbleheads to a warehouse in California.

Voucher holders with tickets to the Saturday, April 6 game versus the Tampa Bay Lighting can redeem their vouchers inside PPG Paints Arena from the time doors open at 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Vouchers will be scanned and collected in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind Section 112, near the Ford Lounge.

On Sunday, April 7, the Penguins will host a drive-thru pick-up option at PPG Paints Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans with vouchers should remain in their vehicles and enter the Jim Shorkey Auto Group Garage located at 1300 Centre Avenue.

The website listed on the voucher, which includes the latest information, is available by clicking here.

