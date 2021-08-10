Stolen Dodge Challenger Pushed Away By Thieves

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

We’ve seen this trick before…

If you own a high-performance Mopar vehicle, it almost seems like a matter of time before thieves swipe it. That’s especially true if you park it outside at night, just like the owner of this Dodge Challenger Scat Pack did in Dearborn, Michigan. Like we’ve seen before, when the thieves couldn’t get the engine started, they used another car to push it along, getting away with their prize.

Where is Dodge’s promised security update? Learn all we know about it here.

Seeing this video can be infuriating for so many. After all, Dodge muscle cars sell for top dollar, are super popular, yet Stellantis (which owns Dodge) can’t seem to come up with a solution to what’s admittedly a rampant problem. The automaker said it would release a security update for the higher-end models by the end of June.

Here it is well into August and there’s been zero word about the security update. While some automotive journalists treated the announcement made in March as if Dodge already solved the problem, we were skeptical. Even if and when Dodge releases the update, there’s still zero guarantee it will stop thefts like this one.

image credit: Instagram

It’s entirely possible that Dodge’s security update won’t allow criminals to push muscle cars away and steal them like in this situation. The problem is we don’t know ether way because the update has been indefinitely delayed. Back on July 13 a Stellantis representative told us the update was “undergoing final validation” and would be “available at dealers as soon as possible.” Nobody seems to know when that will be.

For now, the best advice we can give is to do everything you can to secure your Dodge Challenger or Charger, especially if you have an SRT. Park it inside as much as possible, consider adding extra security devices, install an extra GPS tracker, put up cameras around your property, and anything else you might think would be helpful. We don’t want to give too specific of advice because the thieves read these articles as well.

Story continues

Check out the video for yourself.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.