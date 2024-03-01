Read the full story on Backfire News

Stolen 'Darth Vader' Buick GNX Returns to Owner After Decade-Long Saga

A stolen 1987 Buick Regal GNX, affectionately known as the "Darth Vader" car for its menacing appearance, has been reunited with its rightful owner following a 12-year disappearance and a complex legal battle. The rare muscle car, one of only 547 ever made, was swiped from a Belleville, New Jersey restaurant in 2012, only to resurface in a police seizure connected to a Newark drug and gambling operation in 2019.

The vehicle, which had languished in an Irvington impound lot among other seized high-end cars, was covered in dust and far from its glory days when it was finally returned to Latchman Raghunandan. The long road to recovery began after the car was identified in police custody, prompting Raghunandan to hire a private investigator and engage in a legal fight to reclaim his prized possession. In January, a state Superior Court judge declared Raghunandan the lawful owner of the GNX, ending a lengthy ordeal that highlighted the challenges of civil asset forfeiture and the power of detailed record-keeping among car enthusiasts.

Image of missing car flier from court docs

The 1987 Buick Regal GNX, a collaboration between Buick and McLaren Performance Technologies, is known for its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, producing 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. Its performance and rarity have made it a sought-after collector's item, with values soaring to $150,000 or more at auctions. The car's distinctive features, including a custom color-changing wrap and specific aftermarket upgrades, played a crucial role in its identification and recovery.

Despite initial discrepancies in the vehicle identification number (VIN) and a competing claim by an accused drug dealer, Raghunandan's persistence and the unique characteristics of his GNX aided in proving his ownership. The car's recovery was made possible through the meticulous records kept by Raghunandan and the detective work of his legal team, showcasing the emotional and financial investment owners place in their vehicles. This saga not only celebrates the reunion of a man and his beloved car but also shines a light on the enduring appeal and cultural significance of the Buick Regal GNX.