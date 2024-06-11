Stole Dimitrievski spotted landing in Valencia ahead of transfer

It’s been three weeks since Macedonian stopper Stole Dimitrievski was first reported to be signing for Valencia, and now we seem to be heading closer to the transfer being made official.

As reported on Marca’s social media, the 30-year-old goalie has been spotted in Valencia airport, seemingly on his way to finalise the deal.

The goalkeeper, who has spent the last six seasons at Rayo Vallecano, looks set to sign a four-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2028.

He is quite experienced in Spanish football, having played for Granada and Gimnastic, before being a key part of Rayo’s 2021 promotion-winning squad.

During his career at Rayo Vallecano, which began in 2018, he has made 180 appearances, cementing himself as their consistent number 1.

The transfer comes amidst rumours of the departure of Valencia’s current starting goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has several clubs monitoring him closely.

Newcastle United and Atlético Madrid are two such clubs, with the 23-year-old Georgian likely to receive a lot of attention over the coming summer months.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie