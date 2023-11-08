Stokes leads Missouri State in season-opening victory

Nov. 7—On Monday night, Lacy Stokes and the Bears of Missouri State earned a season-opening victory on the road over the University of Arkansas-Little Rock 52-47.

MSU (1-0) used a 17-5 first quarter domination to catapult its way to the win. And Stokes' team-high 18 points was enough to keep the Bears in the lead.

The Bears went into halftime with a 7-point advantage at 26-19. They stretched that lead to 9 points by the end of the third period.

Stokes was 6 for 13 overall and 2 for 7 beyond the arc. She added five assists and turned the ball over three times in the game. She made four of eight free throw attempts.

The former Missouri Southern State University Lion was the only MSU player to shoot the basketball 10 or more times. Freshman Kyrah Daniels was the only other Bear to score in double figures (10).

UALR (0-1) was led by Faith Lee with 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

The Bears are back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 15, as they play at Saint Louis University.