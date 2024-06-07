Stoke sign Norwich defender Gibson

Stoke City have completed their first summer signing by bringing in Norwich City defender Ben Gibson.

The 31-year-old former Middlesbrough and Burnley centre-back has signed a three-year deal with the Potters.

He has twice won promotion from the Championship, in 2015-16 with hometown club Boro, where his uncle Steve is the chairman, and again with the Canaries in 2020-21.

Gibson also played in the top flight for Burnley, who he joined from Boro in 2018 as their then £15m record signing.

"Having won promotion from the second tier, Ben is well versed in knowing what it takes to be successful at this level," said Stoke sporting director Jonathan Walters.

"Successful teams need leaders, strong characters and experience and Ben gives us all three qualities in abundance. He sets high standards of himself and others, both on the training ground and off the pitch."

Gibson said: "I have played here. The atmosphere is fantastic and the fanbase speaks for itself. I want to be part of a team that brings the good times back to Stoke.

"We have to build a culture and environment where everyone is demanding of each other, where we don’t accept second best from anyone in this football club from top to bottom."