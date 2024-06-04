[BBC]

Bae Junho has stolen the hearts of Stoke City fans far and wide.

After winning the club's player of the year award we asked you how highly you rated the South Korean forward? This is what you told us:

Phillip - Stoke should put a price tag on of £100m. Too often players like him get stolen for peanuts. Up the Potters

Steve - Vital ! He has pace and that unpredictability outside the penalty area which defenders find difficult to deal with. His weaving runs from the halfway line get supporters off their seats. On his day a real crowd pleaser.

Adrian - Simply put... pivotal.

Mark - A player unlikely to make much of a career so best just leave him at Stoke. Nothing to see here at all.

