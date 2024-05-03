Stoke City vs Bristol City: Pick Of The Stats
Stoke City are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for the first time since the 2000-01 season after winning the reverse fixture 3-2 in October.
The Robins have won their previous five away league matches against Steven Schumacher's side, last tasting defeat back in April 2008 under former manager Gary Johnson. Indeed, the away side has won nine of the last 11 league meetings between these two teams.
The Potters have ended their league campaign with a victory in seven of the last 10 seasons (D2 L1), though they lost 2-0 to Watford last term. They haven’t suffered defeat in their final game in consecutive years since between 2008-09 and 2010-11.
Liam Manning's outfit won their final league match of last season, beating QPR 2-0. They last won their final match in consecutive years in 2006-07 (vs Rotherham) and 2007-08 (vs Preston).
Bristol City’s Tommy Conway scored his 20th Championship goal in their 2-0 win over Rotherham, aged 21 years and 265 days. He was the youngest player to hit 20 goals in the second tier since Joao Pedro in April 2023 (21 years, 201 days).