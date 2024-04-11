Stoke City submit new stadium plans ahead of next season

[Getty Images]

Stoke City have proposed plans to create a new footpath for away fans at the Bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Potters are moving visiting supporters to the south-east corner from next term onwards and have requested planning permission to make a walkway between the away coach car park and the current path from Stanley Matthews Way.

The club are also wanting to build a two-metre high fence to keep both sets of fans segregated, alongside installing four CCTV columns.

A separate application has been submitted to the council to extend the size of the players' car park which, if approved, should create 20 more spaces.