Stoke City Put Down Seven-Figure Offer To See Off Rivals In Defender Chase

Stoke City Put Down Seven-Figure Offer To See Off Rivals In Defender Chase

Stoke City’s seven-figure package offer helped them beat competition from other Championship rivals to the signing of former Norwich City defender Ben Gibson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gibson is available on a free transfer after his contract at expired at Norwich at the end of last season.

Several Championship clubs have been interested in snapping up the 31-year-old centre-back due to his free-agent status.

However, it appears Stoke have won the race to secure the defender’s signature this summer.

It has been claimed that Gibson is on the cusp of joining Stoke in the upcoming transfer window.

Stoke’s financial offer has played a key role in his decision to opt for a move to the bet365 Stadium as his next adventure.

Stoke have blown their competition out of the water by offering a contract worth £1m per year to the defender.

The club are looking to finalise the terms of his agreement and sign the former Middlesbrough and Norwich centre-back.

Gibson is an experienced campaigner at Championship level and Stoke will hope to bank on his know-how next season.