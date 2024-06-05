Stoke City to invest up to £12m on training ground facilities

Stoke City will spend up to £12m on their biggest project in 30 years.

The multi-million pound investment into The Potters’ Clayton Wood training ground is due to start in September and will take around 12 months to complete.

It’ll be Stoke’s biggest outlay on a single project since the building of the Bet365 Stadium in 1997. It’ll mean improved facilities for the men’s first team, academy and women’s team.

Vice-Chairman Richard Smith said: “This development is massive for Stoke City, both in terms of scope and importance.

“Once complete, it will elevate our first team facilities to among the best in the Championship and make them fit for Premier League football.