Stoke City to face Crewe and Bolton in summer friendlies

Stoke City have revealed further details on their summer training programme.

Steven Schumacher's squad will fly to Ireland and spend a week-long training camp in Cork starting from Saturday, July 13 which will include a game against Cork City on July 17.

Prior to that, the Potters will go to Chester on Thursday, July 11 (KO 19:45 BST).

The pre-season schedule will also see them take on their Cheshire neighbours Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, July 23 (KO 19:30 BST).

The Potters then face last season's League Two winners Stockport County on Saturday, July 27, with the match to be played over two 60-minute halves (KO 14:00 BST).

Stoke will then travel to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, July 30 (KO 19:30 BST).

A final pre-season fixture has yet to be confirmed at the bet365 Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, August 3.