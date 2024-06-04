Advertisement
Stoke City to face Crewe and Bolton in summer friendlies

Stoke City have revealed further details on their summer training programme.

Steven Schumacher's squad will fly to Ireland and spend a week-long training camp in Cork starting from Saturday, July 13 which will include a game against Cork City on July 17.

Prior to that, the Potters will go to Chester on Thursday, July 11 (KO 19:45 BST).

The pre-season schedule will also see them take on their Cheshire neighbours Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, July 23 (KO 19:30 BST).

The Potters then face last season's League Two winners Stockport County on Saturday, July 27, with the match to be played over two 60-minute halves (KO 14:00 BST).

Stoke will then travel to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, July 30 (KO 19:30 BST).

A final pre-season fixture has yet to be confirmed at the bet365 Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, August 3.

