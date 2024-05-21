Stoke City confirm departures

Stoke City announced it's retained list on Tuesday with several players departing.

Matthew Baker, 21, and David Okagbue, 20, have both been offered extensions after successful loan spells at Newport County and Walsall, respectively.

While Jack Griffiths, 18, has been offered new terms following his impressive performance in Premier League 2 with the Potters' Under-21s.

However, Tom Edwards, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Tom Sparrow, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Ben Kershaw, Kahrel Reddin, Sonny Singh, Tom Curl, and Ian Kamga will be leaving the club after not being offered new terms for the 2024/25 season.

Sporting Director Jonathan Walters praised the efforts of both departing and continuing players, particularly Tom Edwards.

“In Tom, we are parting ways with a player who has experienced our pathway in its entirety, having joined as a nine-year-old and earned the honour of featuring for Stoke City on 51 occasions.

“We are proud of those achievements and are thankful to Tom and his family for the effort and dedication that has gone into his time here. I’m looking forward to seeing what he will go on to achieve in the future."