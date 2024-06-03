Stoke City closing in on Ben Gibson?

[Getty Images]

Stoke City are in talks with the former Norwich City defender Ben Gibson.

The former Middlesbrough and Burnley centre-back is to become a free agent on July 1st and Stoke City are very keen on bringing him to the bet365 Stadium.

The 31-year-old would add plenty of experience to Steven Schumacher's squad, as well as providing another option as a left-sided defender.

Gibson's success at Championship level is also attractive, having twice won promotion to the Premier League with both Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

What do you think about this potential signing? Let us know your thoughts here..