Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross suffered gruesome ankle injury in Leicester friendly

Ryan Shawcross suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Saturday morning, and had to be stretchered off the field during Stoke City's friendly against Leicester. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross suffered a brutal injury on Saturday morning in a pre-season friendly, one that will likely sideline him for quite some time.

Shawcross, late in the first half of their friendly against Leicester City at Bet365 Stadium, attempted to clear the ball in front of Leicester midfielder Marc Albrighton. As he slid to clear the ball, however, his left ankle got caught in the turf underneath him. His ankle bent nearly completely backward in the process.

Warning: This video shows a gruesome ankle injury

This just happened to shawcross, look at his ankle 🤮 pic.twitter.com/vFFV9KjPkz — Charlie Bull (@CBull2001) July 27, 2019

Immediately, Shawcross laid back in pain as players from both teams surrounded him. The 31-year-old remained on the field for several minutes before he was carried off on a stretcher.

Here's Ryan Shawcross, floored by pain, still reaching out to salute the crowd as he's stretchered off. pic.twitter.com/VHiPUdF2o7 — Pete Smith (@PeteSmith1983) July 27, 2019

“No injury is good, but this one is definitely not good,” Stoke City manager Nathan Jones said, via SkySports. “I don’t want to speculate, but we’ll have to wait and see but it looks like a blow.”

Shawcross has been with Stoke City since 2007, appearing in 414 games and scoring 14 goals. He is currently undergoing further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Leicester took the friendly 2-1, thanks to a pair of goals from Albrighton and Youri Tielemans. Nick Powell scored Stoke City’s only goal.

