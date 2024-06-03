Stoke City appoint Lee Darnbrough as new Head of Recruitment.

[Getty Images]

Stoke City have appointed Lee Darnbrough as the Club’s new Head of Recruitment.

The 46-year-old has moved to the bet365 Stadium after seven successful years at Hull City.

Darnbrough replaces Jared Dublin who left the club in May.

Talking about the new appointment, the Stoke City Sporting Director, Jonathan Walters said:

“We’re thrilled to have Lee on board. Bringing over 20 years of experience in the football industry and being well versed in Championship football, Lee will be able to hit the ground running at Stoke City as we prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window and beyond.

“His extensive network and knowledge of both the domestic and international markets will make him a valuable asset as we build our squad for the future.”